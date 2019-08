After yesterday’s 4.1% hammering, Australian stocks remain under the pump in early trade on Tuesday.

The benchmark ASX 200 index has fallen by a further 1.46%, taking its losses from this years high to 17.8%.

As a consequence, the index is now trading below the 5000 points level for the first time since July 11, 2013.

