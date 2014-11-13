These Are The 10 Fastest-Growing Tech Companies In Australia

Jonathan Paredes of Mexico dives from the 27 metre platform during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Ik Kil cenote, Yucatan, Mexico. Romina Amato/Red Bull via Getty Images

Communications company NEXTDC, with 3,626% revenue growth over three years, is the fastest growing Technology Fast 50 company in Australia, according to the Deloitte 2014 index.

“This year’s winner is a standout,” says Joshua Tanchel, leader of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Program.

“Almost doubling last year’s revenue growth, NEXTDC is already one of Australia’s fastest growing designers, developers and operators of a network of data centres.”

Here’s the top ten:

All the Technology Fast 50 can be seen here.

The average cumulative growth of this year’s winners is 351%, up from 222% in 2013.

The total revenue of the Tech Fast50 index this year is $1.8 billion vs. $1.7 billion in 2013.

At an awards night at the Sydney-based Australian Securities Exchange, Australia’s largest online forex brokers and last year’s Rising Star winner, Pepperstone, was this year’s Leadership Award winner (1,098%).

And health.com.au was this year’s Rising Star with 8,873% growth over a period of two years 11 months, a strict one month short of the three year eligibility criterion for the full Tech Fast 50 list.

Tanchel says the winners list demonstrate the rise of the internet and the importance of both software and cloud technology solution providers.

Most of the top 50 companies are based in NSW, a consistent pattern since the rankings began in 2001.

This year 31 companies are from NSW, 13 from Victoria, three from Queensland, two SA and one WA.

Nineteen companies are involved in the internet industry, 16 in software, nine in communications/networking, four in computers and peripherals and two in biotechnology/pharmaceutical.

Rising Stars

The 12 rising stars — high-growth companies with less than three year’s existing revenue data — selected this year are drawn from across Australia, with the top five growing by just over 1,000% to almost 9,000% by delivering services through the internet, or in the communications and software sectors.

Here they are:

Leadership Awards

The Leadership awards are for the Technology Fast 50 winning companies which have achieved revenues of more than $50 million this financial year.

Here are the nine:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.