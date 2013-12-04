This Chart Proves Australians Spend Their Work Hours Shopping Online

Getty Images / File

Australians spend long hours in the office but not necessarily on work, new online retail statistics show.

Figures released today by electronics retailer Kogan show that more than 55% of its sales occur between during work hours on weekdays, with transactions peaking between between 4pm and 5pm.

Here’s when Kogan customers tended to shop during the past month:

Online fashion site Shopstyle.com.au observed a similar trend, with country manager Laura Yeomans reporting peak sales between 3pm and 4pm on Wednesdays, but peak website traffic on Mondays.

Shopstyle activity typically picks up from midday onwards, but tends to decline later in the week, with desktop traffic about a quarter lower in the three days to Saturday, compared to the three days to Wednesday.

She said the numbers suggest that “people aren’t quite in work mode on a Monday but know that if they want something by the weekend they had better buy by Wednesday”.

Kogan founder Ruslan Kogan said workplaces should not be worried about people shopping online during business hours, arguing that it was more efficient than visiting a shopping centre in person.

ShopStyle.com.au is a part of Allure Media which also publishes Business Insider Australia.

