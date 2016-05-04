CHART: Australians don't think much of the tax cuts in the budget

Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Mainstream news coverage and social media comments were mostly negative about tax cuts in the federal budget, according to deep analysis by monitoring group Meltwater.

Negative sentiment was greatest for tax cuts with the shifting of the ceiling in the threshold for which the 37 cents in the dollar tax rate is applied.

About 500,000 taxpayers got removed from the 37% second top marginal tax rate by lifting the 32.5% tax level threshold to $87,000 from $80,000.

However, those earning more than $87,000 also get the benefit of the bracket creep fix.

Other issues attracting negative coverage included changes to superannuation, education and taxes on tobacco, as this chart of coverage shows.

Source: Meltwater

Here are some of the comments on Twitter:

#Budget2016 I'll benefit from tax cut for income over $80K. Immaterial to me. Should be used to benefit low income peeps not people like me — choosing (@ch150ch) May 3, 2016

#Budget2016 was pretty boring. It has offered almost nothing for low income earners, except for a Superannuation… https://t.co/nubbAOoqcX — South Australia (@Adelaide_Aus) May 3, 2016

#budget2016 what is the government doing to combat low income bracket creep? Nothing! — Christopher Brereton (@chrisbrereton) May 3, 2016

For the latest analysis, Meltwater looked at 6522 news reports and 81,063 social media comments leading up to the budget, the night of the budget and the morning after.

Meltwater uses natural language processing to rate words as negative, neutral or positive. Based on which words appear, how often and proximity to one another, the platform automatically generates a sentiment tag.

Issues are tracked using full text from all Australia’s major national, metropolitan and regional publications as well as online news sources. Meltwater also listens to and analyses conversations across social media platforms in Australia, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

