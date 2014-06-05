CHART: Australians Are World Leaders In Dobbing In People For Economic Crimes

Photo: Screengrab

Economic crime in Australia is most-often detected after a tip-off, according recent PwC research.

The chart below is from the annual Global Economic Crime Survey.

It shows that, for the most serious economic crime businesses had experienced, most were detected through a tip-off — which includes whistle blowing programs.

On this measure, Australia is ahead of the Asia-Pacific and global average.

Source: PwC

Economic crime, according to the survey — which polled 5,128 respondents from 99 countries — affects around 57% of Australian businesses, which puts it above the global and Asia-Pacific average.



