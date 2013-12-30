CHART: Australian Trading Volumes Are Way Down During The Christmas Holiday Season And There's Another Quiet Week Ahead

Many Australian traders are away on annual leave as the year comes to an end, making these two weeks a relatively quiet period on the ASX.

If you’ve been bored at your desk for the past week, this chart of daily ASX trading volumes could explain why:

Throughout the 2013 calendar year to date, an average of $4.42 billion in shares changed hands on the ASX each trading day.

The value of shares traded last Monday and Friday were 21% and 37% of the average respectively. Tuesday was a half-day, and the market was closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the Christmas and Boxing Day public holidays.

This week won’t be much better, with the market closed from 2.10pm tomorrow (as it was last Tuesday) and the New Year’s Day public holiday on Wednesday.

Including the two half-days, the value of shares traded fell to 42% of the 2012 daily average of $4.18 billion in the two weeks around Christmas and New Year’s Day last year, and 44% of the 2011 average of $5.32 billion the year prior.

