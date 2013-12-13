CHART: Australian Television Believes In A Caucasian World

Chart by Ebiquity

This chart shows how Australian television mostly uses Caucasian actors.

Ebiquity, the advertising monitoring company, has conducted research on the amount of ethnic diversity in actor talent used in free-to-air TV advertising across the major networks in Australia

It monitored 4,459 new advertisments between May 2013 and September 2013 in five capital cities.

Aaron Rigby, Insight Director of Ebiquity Asia Pacific, said:

“While some advertisers are embracing the changing flavour and cultural mix of Australians represented in their commercials, our findings suggest there is still a disconnect with 76 per cent of all commercials aired overtly white.” “In the case of commercials opting for non white talent, Aboriginal talent is used more specifically to relate to high profile sports stars, such as Coles Supermarkets with Kathy Freeman, and for sports related ads featuring Indigenous players for the AFL and ARL. Other examples are Mexican products such as Old El Paso and Mission Foods which are nearly always presenting Latin looking talent.”

This chart examines the performance of each network:

Chart by Ebiquity

