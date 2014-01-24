CHART: Australian Open Semifinal Is Huge For Legacies Of Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal

When Roger Federer meets Rafael Nadal in the semifinal of the Australian Open, there will be more than just another Grand Slam title on the line for the two greatest players of the last 15 years.

With 13 career Grand Slam titles, Nadal is four behind Federer’s all-time record of 17 championships. Maybe more importantly, Nadal is two behind the number Federer had at the age of 27 (15).

If Federer can beat Nadal and then top Stanislas Wawrinka in the final, it would suddenly be very unlikely for Nadal to break Federer’s record, adding fuel to the argument that Federer is the greatest to ever play the game. Here is how the top three players of this generation compare at the Grand Slams.

