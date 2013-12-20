CHART: Australian IPO Activity Has Recovered To A Pre-GFC High

Australia’s IPO market appears finally to have recovered from the GFC, with ASX listings raising $6.5 billion in the past six months, and a total of $7.8 billion in the 2013 calendar year.

From Deloitte this week:

Some 61 IPOs are expected to be finalised by New Year’s Eve, up from 48 in 2012. Of this year’s listings, 23 are expected to take place this month, raising a total of $4.6 billion.

“This will make 2013 the biggest year for float activity since [2007] in terms of funds raised, when 260 IPOs delivered a combined capital raising of more than $10 billion,” Deloitte reported.

As of December 17, 53 new companies had floated on the ASX, of which 53% were trading above issue price.

Deloitte named Skydive Australia as the best-performing IPO of the year, with shares up 175% to $0.55 in the 12 months since its January 18 listing.

Matt Barrie’s Freelancer.com was named the second best IPO, with shares up 156% by Deloitte’s review date.

There’s more in Deloitte’s report.

