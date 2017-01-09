CHART: Australian financial stocks have now gained over 22% since the US election

Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.

If you followed the second part of that investor analogy and bought Australian financial stocks at the lows of November 9 last year — the day of the US election in Asia — you’d be feeling pretty chuffed about yourself right now.

The ASX 200 financial index, or XFJ, has subsequently rallied by 22.34% since, leaving it above the 20% plus level deemed to be a technical bull market.

You’ve done OK if you took the view Donald Trump wouldn’t wreck the global economy by winning the US election.

Just look at the gains of Australia’s big four bank’s from the depths seen during the US election count: CBA 22.4%, Westpac 17.5%, ANZ 23.2% and the NAB at 27.5%.

