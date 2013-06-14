CHART: Australian Domestic Tourism Is Back Near Its Pre-GFC Peak

Photo:

Earlier this week the Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF) had numbers out on Domestic travel in Australia.

These charts show that on a rolling, annual basis, overnight trips have nearly recovered to their GFC-era highs.

According to the TTF, this means Australians are travelling and spending more at home, with activity rising before the value of the Australian dollar started to go down.

For the March quarter, overnight holiday trips rose 6.5%, nights by 11.1% and expenditure by 9.6% compared to the same quarter in 2012.

Overall visitor nights rose 4.3% for the quarter.

“With the Australian dollar’s decline likely to continue, travelling within Australia becomes even more competitive, so we expect to see continuing growth in domestic travel and expenditure,” said TTF chief executive Ken Morrison.

