CHART: Australia Ranks Second In The World For Female Entrepreneurship

Canva founders Cliff Obrecht, Melanie Perkins and Cameron Adams. Credit: Canva

Australia ranks second in the world as the best place for female entrepreneurship, according to a global study.

The United States with a score of 83, Australia (80) and Sweden (73) are the top ranking countries in the 2014 Gender-GEDI (Gender Global Entrepreneurship and Development Index) survey.

They are followed by France and Germany (tied at 67), Chile (55), the United Kingdom (54) and Poland (51) which all received an overall score of 50 or more.

The index measures the entrepreneurial environment, ecosystem and individual aspirations and gives a score out of 100.

Twenty-two countries received an overall Gender-GEDI score of less than 50 out of 100, indicating many of the fundamental conditions for high potential female entrepreneurship development are lacking in the majority of countries.

Top performers who rank in 1st through 8th place tend to have good overall business environments and would benefit from supporting programs to activate and accelerate the growth of high-potential women entrepreneurs.

Charlotte Deal, Director Women’s Initiatives at Dell, says there is much countries can learn from each other.

“Even countries that performed the best, like the United States, Australia and Sweden, can implement lessons from other countries that might have performed lower overall,” she says.

“All nations displayed strengths and weaknesses when it comes to the social and business environment that female entrepreneurs are operating in and there is room for improvement everywhere.”

Here are the rankings:

2014 Gender Global Entrepreneurship and Development Index

