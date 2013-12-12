CHART: Australia Is A Minnow In The Global Car-Making Industry

This chart shows Australia’s position in the world as a car manufacturer, before Ford and Holden announced plans to stop manufacturing here.

Australia is listed as 29th in the world and, when the car making factory doors finally close in a couple of years, could challenge Finland at the bottom of the pack.

A quarter of all the estimated 80 million plus cars made each year are produced in China.

And the Chinese don’t drive that many cars. Most of what they make, reportedly far cheaper than most places in the world, is exported.

It costs four times as much to make a car in Australia as it does in Asia, according to Ford.

About 190,000 cars are manufactured in Australia.

