CHART: Australia approved 99.9915% of foreign real estate investments last year

There were 23,430 applications from foreign investors to buy Australian real estate last financial year.

The Foreign Investment Review Board approved 23,428.

That equates to 99.9915% of all applications received.

This compares to 2012/13 when the FIRB approved all of the 12,025 applications received.

The numbers are in the FIRB’s annual report, released today, which also showed the foreign investment in Australian housing doubled over the last financial year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.