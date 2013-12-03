CHART: Auburn Is In Position To Jump Ahead Of Ohio State In BCS Rankings

Auburn’s upset over Alabama gave the Tigers a huge surge up the BCS rankings but they remain in third place behind Ohio State with just the conference championship games left to play.

Auburn did narrow the gap with Ohio State significantly with their win over previously unbeaten Alabama. Prior to this past weekend’s games, Auburn trailed Ohio State by .0964 points in the BCS rankings. That gap is now just .0270 points (cont. below)…

Auburn is even closer in both human polls, trailing Ohio State by just .0251 points in the Harris Poll and .0161 in the Coaches Poll. This suggests that Auburn is in position to pass Ohio State with an impressive win over Missouri in the SEC championship game even if Ohio State beats Michigan State in the Big 10 championship game.

