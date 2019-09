Analyst Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research has a giant new report on Apple. In the report, he includes the following chart which is pretty breath taking.

You can see how the iPhone has just taken off as a business for Apple. You can also see why everyone thought the iPad was going to do the same until it suddenly, unexpectedly hit a wall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.