App Store Downloads On Pace To Top 40 Billion By Year's End

App Store downloads have been growing exponentially since the beginning of 2011. Amid the hullabaloo of Apple’s iPad event yesterday, Tim Cook announced App Store downloads have hit 35 billion, up from 30 billion in June. If they maintain the current growth trajectory, downloads will top 40 billion by the end of the year and near 60 billion by mid-2013.



There are many variables that could impact download growth rates, such as an influx of new iOS users or even app fatigue, since the average consumer has 41 downloaded on their phones. In any case, the massive growth points to a more general problem with the app ecosystem: it’s growing increasingly large and unwieldy. The situation, we suggest, could be improved with the introduction of mobile app search ads.

