CHART: App Store Downloads Could Surpass 45 Billion This Year

The App Store is on pace to surpass 45 billion cumulative downloads this year. Yesterday, we showed that app downloads through the first six months of this year (10 billion) have already matched total downloads from 2011.



To see where it might be going, we mapped app downloads since the beginning of 2011 against an exponential trendline and the results are remarkable. If the trend holds, cumulative app downloads will surpass 45 billion this year, with more than 25 billion in 2012 alone.

