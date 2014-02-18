CHART: ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Falls Below Long-Run Average

More not-so-good news for the Australian economy with the ANZ-Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer confidence survey falling 3.4% in the past week (ended February).

It’s now just below its long-run average.

The ANZ notes:

Households appeared to feel less confident with the economic outlook, with subindices “economic conditions in a year” and “…in 5 years” recording the largest falls. This may reflect households’ reaction to news that Toyota will close down local operations in 2017.

