A research team at Goldman Sachs published a 25-page research note on Bitcoin on Tuesday.

The consensus among the team of economists, commodities analysts, macro strategists, and outside experts was that Bitcoin can’t work as a currency. But its underlying technology holds promise.

The report included this annotated brief history of Bitcoin.

