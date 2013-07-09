CHART: Why Andy Murray Is Now The Best Tennis Player In The World

Andy Murray finally got over the hump and won his first Wimbledon title. But maybe more importantly, he now has a strong claim as the best men’s tennis player in the world.



In the last 12 months, there have been five major tennis tournaments if we include the Olympics. Murray has competed in four of those tournaments, winning three (Olympics, 2012 U.S. Open, 2013 Wimbledon), and reaching the finals of the fourth (2013 Australian Open).

Because of Rafael Nadal’s injury, the only other player with a similar resume in the last year is Novak Djokovic who reached the finals in three of those tournaments, winning one (2013 Australian Open).

But the big stat that separates Murray from Djokovic is that Murray is now 3-1 versus Djokovic in the five major tournaments.

Here is a look at the “Big 4” in men’s tennis and how they have performed in the last five major tournaments…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.