Android Stumbles In U.S. Market Share

Android’s U.S. smartphone market share fell for the third month in a row, while rival iOS continued to make sizeable gains on the back of the iPhone 5.



According to the latest comScore numbers, Android’s market share was 51.7 per cent in February, the first time it dipped below 52 per cent since June 2012 — and down two percentage points from November 2012.

iOS had a 38.9 per cent market share, up 5 per cent since the release of the iPhone 5 in September.

comScore measures market share by installed base, not shipments.

It has been nearly a year since the last major Samsung release, which could help explain why Android has lagged recently (Samsung’s Galaxy S4 won’t go on sale until later this month).

Despite the Windows Phone 8 release in late October, Microsoft’s mobile platform hasn’t gained much traction with consumers. For February, market share was 3.2 per cent, the same as it was in October.

Meanwhile, the U.S. market continues to see robust adoption growth. Smartphone penetration is now 57 per cent, an eight percentage point increase over November, and an acceleration of growth.

It is important to remember that with the rapid emergence of the Chinese market, the U.S. smartphone market is no longer the world’s largest.

Here’s a look at U.S. smartphone penetration growth:

