Android Has Room For Growth In Major European Markets

Android is the largest smartphone platform in major European markets, but its lead is not as significant as its advantage in quarterly shipments might suggest.



According to comScore, 48 per cent of smartphone users in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K. use an Android device, up from 29 per cent a year prior. A little over two years ago it had a smaller market share than Windows Phone, at 6 per cent of the market.

Most of Android’s growth has come at the expense of Symbian, Nokia’s antiquated platform that is being phased out. With Symbian still accounting for a little under 20 per cent of the market, this should give Android significant upside for growth in these countries.

Nokia is hoping that some of those Symbian users stay loyal to the handset manufacturer and end up on Windows Phone, but there is no significant evidence that is happening yet.

Apple’s iOS, on the other hand, has hovered around 20 per cent even as the market as expanded from 60.8 million to 131.5 million users, suggesting that it has built its share in a segment of the market without much upside after growth slows with increased penetration.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.