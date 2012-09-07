CHART: Android Device Activations Surge To 1.3 Million Per Day

Eric Schmidt revealed yesterday that 1.3 million Android devices are being activated every day, including 70,000 tablets. That’s up 30 per cent from 1 million per day in late June. As we discussed yesterday, Android is picking up a lot of its growth internationally and has had a series of monster quarters in the world’s largest smartphone market, China.



We have updated our chart in the chart library. Here is the updated version:

