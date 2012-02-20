CHART OF THE DAY: American Per-Capita Sugar Consumption Hits 100 Pounds Per Year

In 1822, the average American ate the amount of sugar found in one of today’s 12-ounce sodas every 5 days. Now, we eat that much every 7 hours.



That’s the conclusion of researchers Stephan Guyenet and Jeremy Landen.

Stephan wrote up his findings at Whole Health Source and included the following chart, which shows per-capita US sugar consumption over the past two centuries.

As the chart shows, we’re now eating about 100 pounds a year apiece.

No wonder we’re so fat.

Click the chart to read more of Guyenet’s findings:

Photo: Stephan Guyenet and Jeremy Landen, Whole Health Source

