CHART: American Men Hit New Low At Wimbledon And It Is Unlikely To Change

For the first time since 1912, no American men reached the third round at Wimbledon. But that only begins to tell the tale of how far American men have fallen in international tennis.



It has been 17 years since more than five American men reached the round of 32, a place that used to be ruled by Americans. From 1980 through 1985, Wimbledon averaged 15 American men still alive after two rounds.

The difference can be seen in the sheer number of American men among the top international players. This year there were just 11 Americans in the field of 128 men.

In 1984, when 17 Americans reached the third round, there were 51 American men at the start of the tournament. John McEnroe, who reached the final that year, played six of his seven matches against fellow Americans.

In other words, don’t look for this trend to change anytime soon…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.