SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Albert Pujols Is Still Baseball's Most Valuable Player

Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers and Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers are this year’s AL and NL (respectively) MVPs. While both players were great this season, neither comes close to the level of sustained dominance achieved by Albert Pujols.



Here is a look at the total points awarded in the AL and NL MVP voting over the last five years. As you can see, it is Pujols, and there is everybody else. Prince Fielder, who like Pujols is a free agent, comes in second…

Data via Baseball-Reference.com

