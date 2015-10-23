Chart: America is killing it in terms of R&D researchers

Globally, around a thousand in every million people work as researchers in research and development.

This is an important metric, as research is a key plank in many people’s visions for creating innovative nations.

But according to data from the World Bank, the United State’s share is almost four times the global average. And far higher than their closest rivals, Europe & Central Asia.

The World Bank doesn’t have data on where Australia fits in this picture. Definitionally, we place in the group that includes East Asia and the Pacific.

But this could be misleading.

Trading Economics thinks Australia was close to 4258 for every million in 2008. This puts us roughly on par with America.

