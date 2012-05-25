CHART: Mad Men Has Lost A Third Of Its Viewers

Maybe Mad Men’s “falling man” theme relates to its ratings—they’re declining rapidly as the season progresses.Last week, we chronicled how AMC’s advertising competition show, The Pitch, had some awful ratings.



The low ratings prompted AMC to move The Pitch from its Monday time slot to Sundays, following Mad Men.

It’s hard to say the move didn’t work—viewership has doubled— but a new trend is emerging: Mad Men is struggling.

The most recent episode, which aired on Sunday, had just under two million viewers, or one-third fewer viewers than it had on March 25. (It’s a 45 per cent drop-off from the 3.535 million viewers Mad Men claimed during its two-hour premier in March.)

It should be noted Mad Men debuted with record ratings and is still beating last season’s average. Although Netflix took credit for an added million viewers, i.e. the bulk of the difference between the record premiere and last season’s average.

We’ve mentioned it a few times before, but advertising shows traditionally do not work.

Despite not having a single positive trend in ratings since the season began, Mad Men fares a lot better than The Pitch, which has failed to cross the 0.1 threshold from Nielsen since its debut. It’s been described as an oversimplification, outdated, and phantasmagoricaly awful by critics.

