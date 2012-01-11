SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Alabama Ties Notre Dame With Most National Titles In Poll Era

If you want another reason why the poll system in college football is absurd, just try to figure out how many national championships Alabama has after winning last night’s BCS Championship game. Alabama claims it is their 14th national title. But according to the NCAA, Alabama has actually been recognised with 18 titles.



The problem, of course, is that the NCAA does not have a system to determine the national champion on the field. Even with the BCS system, the NCAA still officially recognises the champions of nine different polls and computer formulas each year (in most years, those sources are unanimous, but not always).

To simplify things, let’s look at the schools with the most national titles in the poll era (1936-2011) as recognised by the so-called major polls (via Sports-Reference.com)…

