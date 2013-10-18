CHART: The Airports Where You Can Use The TSA's Awesome Expedited Security Checks

The

TSA has made a great decision to expand PreCheck, the program that expedites airport security for pre-screened and paying customers.

It signals a sophisticated, risk-based approach to security that will save everyone involved time and money.

But PreCheck isn’t in place at all that many airports. It doesn’t work with every airline. The dedicated lanes aren’t always open.

To help you stay on top of when you can count on a PreCheck lane and when you’ll be taking your shoes and jacket off like everyone else, Airfarewatchdog created this comprehensive chart, and shared it with us.

It gives the location, compatible airlines, and hours of operation for each dedicated lane in the country. Click to enlarge any of the four pages:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.