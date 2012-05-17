Air Cargo Volume Points To A Sharp Decline In Global Industrial Production

Nomura’s own air cargo volume index has been a rather good leading indicator of global industrial production growth (correlation at 0.85).

Currently, their own index shows that air cargo volume declined by 7.8% yoy for April.

That points to sharp decline of global industrial production in the near future.

chart

Source: Nomura

