CHART: Adam Scott Has Outplayed Tiger Woods In The Last Four Majors

Nobody has been more consistent in the recent Majors than Adam Scott. That, along with his second place finish in the 2012 British Open, is why Scott has a better chance of winning the British Open than Tiger Woods.



Despite his struggles at the U.S. Open, Scott is the only golfer to make the cut at each of the last four Majors and shoot a combined score under par.

His combined score of 2-under at the last four Majors is four strokes better than last year’s British Open winner, Ernie Els, and five strokes better than Woods.

In all, only 13 golfers have made the cut at each of the last four majors and 12 of them will play this week at Muirfield. Here is the combined scores for each of those golfers…

