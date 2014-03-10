A Bunch Of 5-Year-Old Bull Markets Next To Each Other

The S&P 500 is up an impressive 180% since the current bull market began in March 2009. This was three months before the end of the recession.

It’s not unusual for bull markets to last five years or more.

But the current run has been particularly strong.

“The current market expansion is the strongest bull to have run since 1960,” noted Oppenheimer’s John Stoltzfus. “It‟s not just that it had the strongest start out of the gate (i.e., the most robust rebound after hitting bottom on March 9th 2009), we‟d also note that its run since the start of year 3 has featured a steeper ascent than past bulls at this stage in the long cycle.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.