If you are reading this, then you probably survived the Mayan Apocalypse. Or there was no apocalypse.



The Economist compiled a list of all of the history’s known doomsday predictions and threw them into a chart. Check it out. As you can see, doomsayers have a very poor track record.

Read more at The Economist.

Photo: The Economist

