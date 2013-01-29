CHART: 20 Years Of Apple Vs. ExxonMobil

Thanks to Apple’s recent tumble, its market value is now neck and neck with oil giant ExxonMobil once again.



John Stoltzfus of Oppenheimer threw together this chart tracking 20 years of Apple versus Exxon.

“Over the illustrated time frame, Exxon Mobil’s market cap has steadily increased,” wrote Stoltzfus. “Apple’s relative market cap grew at exponential 1.30% rates from 2009 with little signs of resistance until its shares started trading above $700 in mid-September 2012.

The units on the y-axis are in $billions.

Photo: Oppenheimer

