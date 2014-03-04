CHART: 1,000 Australian Homes Are Being Bought By Foreigners Each Month

Getty

The numbers of new and existing homes in Australia bought by offshore buyers has tripled in the last four years to almost 1,000 per month.

Foreign Investment Review Board numbers for residential dwellings show an increasing number going to offshore buyers:

Business Insider Australia chart.

Foreign buyers are investing less in real estate developments but are buying more individual homes.

The fastest growing area is existing properties which jumped about 50% in 2012-13 to $6.6 billion.

The top countries investing in all real estate in Australia are China, Canada, the US and Singapore.

This chart shows the increasing amount of offshore cash hitting the residential real estate market, split into new and existing homes:

Business Insider Australia chart.

Now read: More Than A Third Of Rich Asians Own Offshore Investment Property And Australia Is The Number One Target

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.