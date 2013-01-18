Here's What A Charred Boeing Dreamliner Battery Looks Like

A fire in a parked Boeing Dreamliner in Boston last week contributed to the FAA’s decision last night to issue an emergency air worthiness directive, effectively grounding the 50 Dreamliners used by the world’s airlines.



Earlier this week, the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigated that incident, released images of the lithium-ion battery that may have been the source of the fire.

Here’s what it looked like once fire personnel extinguished the flames:

Photo: NTSB

