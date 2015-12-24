The 22 best small towns to visit in your lifetime

Shutterstock.com Positano, Italy, is a favourite travel destination for celebrities.

While visiting bustling cities is one way to travel, small towns can offer a more relaxed feel and a charm that can’t be paralleled.

All around the globe, there are lots of small towns with an old-school atmosphere, incredible landscape, and an array of activities for travellers.

We’ve put together a list of 23 delightful small towns to visit around the world, from the coastal town of Positano, Italy, to Bled, Slovenia, whose setting resembles something out of a fairy tale.

We defined a small town as one that has a population of roughly 65,000 or fewer.

Sidi Bou Said is located near Tunis, Tunisia, and sits atop a steep cliff overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Besides its stunning views, the town that is said to have inspired the famous artist Paul Klee boasts cobblestone streets lined with shops, cafes, and art markets. Shutterstock/Sidi Bou Said Alberobello, located in Puglia, Italy, is famous for its trulli, or limestone dwellings, that have been preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The popular tourist town has stunning scenery and an array of quality dining establishments. Shutterstock/Littleaom Sedona, Arizona, is often named to lists of the best small towns in America thanks to its easily-explored range of red-tinted rock formations. In its Uptown area, travellers are treated to an array of restaurants, hotels, shops, and art galleries. Shutterstock/Josemaria Toscano A favourite destination for celebrities, the coastal town of Positano, Italy, stuns travellers with its beautiful mix of colours, as white, pink, and yellow homes combine with the blue waters of the Mediterranean below. Walk through its many steps and explore its chic boutiques, trendy restaurants, and colourful streets. Shutterstock.com The Hoi An Ancient Town is located in the central Qang Nam Province of Vietnam, near the mouth of the Thu Bồn River. Its exceptionally preserved Japanese merchant houses, Chinese temples, and ancient tea warehouses have contributed to its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Shutterstock/Banana Republic images Albarracín sits perched high on a mountaintop above the Río Guadalaviar in the Spanish province of Teruel. Travellers will feel like they're stepping back in time as they explore the town's famed half-timbered houses, ragged fortress walls, and maze-like streets. Shutterstock/Albarracin The Slovenian resort town of Bled is known for its breathtaking scenery. Surrounded by an emerald green lake, Bled's highlights include a church located on an islet, a medieval castle perched on a rocky cliff, and the peaks of the Julian Alps. Bled is beloved by those seeking a romantic destination and active folks looking for the opportunity to go hiking, biking, and canoeing. Shutterstock/Ales Krivec In Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany, visitors are transported back to medieval times. Walk by windows decorated with hanging baskets, relax in one of the town's many colourful gardens, or admire the stunning architecture of its churches. Wikimedia Telluride, Colorado, is famous for its breathtaking Rocky Mountain scenery as well as its challenging ski terrain. Wander through the town, and you'll find Victorian storefronts, exciting music events and festivals, and luxury hotels that cater to a growing celebrity clientele. Shutterstock/Lauren Orr Tongli is a famous ancient water town located near the city of Suzhou in China. The well-preserved town has homes and temples that date back to the Ming and Qing Dynasties. Explore the town through its canals and bridges for a relaxing retreat. Shutterstock/Tappasan Phurisamrit The resort destination of Stowe, Vermont, is known for its skiing, hiking, mountain biking, and world-class spas. Shutterstock/DonLand The Rocky Mountain town of Jackson, Wyoming, is home to ski slopes that get over 500 inches of fresh snow each year. In the summer, travellers can take advantage of fantastic camping grounds, live music festivals, and top-notch restaurants. Shutterstock/Jerry Sanchez While the remote Ittoqqortoormiit in Greenland is tough to reach, once you get there, you'll be taken to a world where dog sledding, expedition cruises, and lots of wildlife are commonplace. From there, you can also sail the world's largest and multi-branched fjord system. Shutterstock/Adwo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.