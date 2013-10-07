10 Charming American Bed & Breakfasts Around The US

Jennifer Polland

Today is National Country Inn/Bed & Breakfast Day.

To honour the holiday, our friends at Hotels.com put together a list of the best-rated Bed & Breakfasts in 10 American cities and towns that are famous for their charming B&Bs.

Pamper yourself and book a room at one of these 10 charming properties. Ratings are on a 5-point scale.

Laurel Grove Inn on the South River, Annapolis, MD (4.5 guest rating; rooms from $US125)

Maine Stay Inn & Cottages — Kennebunkport, Kennebunkport, ME (4.6 guest rating; rooms from $US259)

Azul Key West. Key West, FL (4.7 guest rating; $US239)

Blackbird Inn, A Four Sisters Inn, Napa, CA (4.6 guest rating; $US225)

The Green House Inn, New Orleans, LA (4.5 guest rating; $US270)

Almondy Inn, Newport, RI (4.9 guest rating; rooms from $US239)

The Revere Guest House, Provincetown, MA (4.9 guest rating; $US185)

Penny Farthing Inn, Saint Augustine, FL (4.7 guest rating; $US129)

Lavender Inn by the Sea, Santa Barbara, CA (4.5 guest rating; $US218)

Eliza Thompson House, Savannah, GA (4.7 guest rating; $US194)

