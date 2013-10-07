10 Charming American Bed & Breakfasts Around The US

Today is National Country Inn/Bed & Breakfast Day.
To honour the holiday, our friends at Hotels.com put together a list of the best-rated Bed & Breakfasts in 10 American cities and towns that are famous for their charming B&Bs.
Pamper yourself and book a room at one of these 10 charming properties. Ratings are on a 5-point scale.
Laurel Grove Inn on the South River, Annapolis, MD (4.5 guest rating; rooms from $US125)
Laurel Grove Inn On The South RiverLaurel Grove Inn on the South River
Maine Stay Inn & Cottages — Kennebunkport, Kennebunkport, ME (4.6 guest rating; rooms from $US259)
Maine Stay Inn
Maine Stay Inn & Cottages
Azul Key West. Key West, FL (4.7 guest rating; $US239)
Azul Key West
Azul Key West
Blackbird Inn, A Four Sisters Inn, Napa, CA (4.6 guest rating; $US225)
Blackbird Inn, Napa
Blackbird Inn
The Green House Inn, New Orleans, LA (4.5 guest rating; $US270)
Facebook/pages/The-Green-House-InnThe Green House Inn
Almondy Inn, Newport, RI (4.9 guest rating; rooms from $US239)
Almondy Inn
Almondy Inn
The Revere Guest House, Provincetown, MA (4.9 guest rating; $US185)
Revere Guest HouseThe Revere Guest House
Penny Farthing Inn, Saint Augustine, FL (4.7 guest rating; $US129)
Penny Farthing InnPenny Farthing Inn
Lavender Inn by the Sea, Santa Barbara, CA (4.5 guest rating; $US218)
Eliza Thompson House, Savannah, GA (4.7 guest rating; $US194)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.