'Charmed' star Holly Marie Combs eviscerated Donald Trump after her grandfather died from the coronavirus

“Charmed” actress Holly Marie Combs slammed President Donald Trump after her grandfather, who was 89, died from the coronavirus

Marie Combs replied to a Trump tweet stating that he never called the pandemic a hoax, and told the president: “My grandfather died today. He voted for you.”

Marie Combs wrote: “He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You’re a disgrace to the human race.”

Holly Marie Combs has blamed President Donald Trump for the death of her grandfather, who died of contracting the coronavirus aged 89. The “Charmed” actress sent out a tweet replying to Trump saying that he never called the coronavirus a hoax.

On April 25, Trump wrote: “I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie!”

Marie Combs replied to Trump’s tweet two days later: “My grandfather died today. He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You’re a disgrace to the human race.”

My grandfather died today. He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and sputtered. He died today from Covid-19 one day after his 66th wedding anniversary. You’re a disgrace to the human race. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) April 27, 2020

Marie Combs’ tweet was met by supporters on both sides, all of whom expressed sorrow for her grandfather’s passing despite their political swerves. Trump supporters defended the president, with one, @ayjaytrey, asking: “66th wedding anniversary? How long do you expect people in their 90s to live, exactly?”

Marie Combs replied: “F— you.”

Fuck you. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) April 29, 2020

She later also clarified that her grandfather would have been 90 on the 23rd of June.

Another person, @mom1247, agreed with Marie Combs, surmising that her grandfather might not have taken the virus seriously because of the president’s attitude towards it.: “Her grandfather may have taken more precautions, stayed home, etc. if he took it seriously. He didn’t because the president downplayed it and lied about it. She is right to blame him!”

Her grandfather may have taken more precautions, stayed home, etc. if he took it seriously. He didn’t because the president downplayed it and lied about it. She is right to blame him! — Diane Konieczny (@mom1247) April 29, 2020

Trump has been widely criticised for his handling of the coronavirus. He previously dismissed the alarm over the virus as a hoax before backtracking on that rhetoric. Last week, he mused that people should inject disinfectants into themselves in order to fight off the virus, and a Kansas man ended up doing exactly that.

However, Trump continues to assert that he is doing a good job at handling the virus, and recently spent more time praising himself than he did expressing empathy for victims of the virus.

