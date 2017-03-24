English soccer club pays tribute to London attack victim by wrapping scarf around his seat

Charlton Athletic has paid tribute to PC Keith Palmer, the police officer who was killed outside Parliament during Wednesday’s terror attack.

Palmer was a “loyal” season-ticket holder at The Valley, Charlton’s 27,000 capacity ground, and the club has commemorated the 48-year-old by wrapping a scarf around his regular seat.

“Keith was a familiar face at The Valley to many supporters and sat in his same East Stand seat for many years,” a statement on the club’s official website said.

“As an immediate tribute, a red and white scarf has been placed on his seat which will remain until the next home game on Tuesday, April 4th, while the club will discuss ways in which it can commemorate his life at the game itself.

“Keith was a true hero who will be greatly missed by all the Charlton family and everyone at the club would like to offer their sincere condolences to his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“The club also wish to extend condolences to the families of all those victims who were involved in yesterday’s incident.”

As an immediate tribute to hero Keith, a red and white scarf has been placed on the seat which he occupied for many years… #cafc pic.twitter.com/iKZkQufC6i

— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) March 23, 2017

It is with great sadness that the club has learned of the tragic death of loyal fan, PC Keith Palmer –> https://t.co/4YED5bCx7j #cafc pic.twitter.com/TQbKSrGFET

— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) March 23, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.