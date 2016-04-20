Charlotte Wood's 'The Natural Way of Things' takes out the Stella Prize

‘The Natural Way of Things’ author Charlotte Wood. Photo: The Stella Prize.

Charlotte Wood has won the Stella Prize for her novel The Natural Way of Things.

The major literary award celebrates the writing of Australian women, and awards the recipient $50,000.

Wood’s novel “The Natural Way of Things” explores the treatment of women in public scandals by imagining a futuristic dystopian world where a group of imprisoned women fight to survive and escape.

“I’m honoured beyond words to be recognised with the Stella Prize,” Wood said.

“I’m so grateful to the Stella organisers and benefactors who give their expertise and time, their goodwill and their money to this cause of literature, created by women.

“The way the Stella team celebrates and supports all writers on its long- and shortlists, the way they’ve brought booksellers into that celebration, and their unstoppable efforts to persuade schools and universities to give fair attention to literature by women is a gift to all Australian writers and readers.”

Earlier this year “The Natural Way of Things” was shortlisted for the 2016 Victorian premier’s literary award.

Wood also recently sold the rights for the novel to independent producers Katia Nizic and Emma Dockery to be adapted as a micro-budget feature film.

The 2016 Stella Prize marks the award’s fourth year. Last year the award was given to Emily Bitto for “The Strays”.

