Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling calls the Oscars diversity controversy 'racist to whites'

Charlotte Rampling, a best actress nominee at this year’s Oscars for “45 Years,” has weighed in on the #OscarsSoWhite controversy following a second consecutive year in which no minorities received acting nominations.

After being asked about the criticism toward the Academy in an interview with Europe 1, a French radio network, Rampling called the controversy “racist to whites.” The interview was translated by the Guardian.

“One can never really know, but perhaps the black actors did not deserve to make the final list,” Rampling added.

Her response is in contrast to statements by actors such as George Clooney and director Spike Lee who have pointed out the lack of diversity in opportunity and representation within the Academy and Hollywood more broadly.

