Charlotte's police chief said he won't be releasing video of the fatal shooting of Keith Scott

Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, will not immediately be releasing video to the public of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, chief Kerr Putney told media on Thursday.

The shooting, on Tuesday, set off two nights of unrest in Charlotte. Putney said nine civilians were injured and 44 were arrested after Wednesday night’s rally turned violent.

Putney also said the video, taken from a police dashboard camera, does not definitively show Scott pointing a gun at anyone.

Police have said they shot Scott after he ignored officers’ instructions to drop a weapon police say he was holding. Scott’s family and a witness, however, said he was holding a book, not a gun.

Although the video will not be released to the public, Putney said the department will honour the Scott family’s request to view the footage.

“I’m going to be very intentional about protecting the integrity of our investigation,” Putney said, adding that he will release the video “when there is a compelling reason” to do so.

