THIS Is Now The Largest HDTV In The World

Sorry, Jerry Jones. Charlotte Motor Speedway just unveiled the world’s largest HDTV.



The 200-foot-wide, 80-foot-tall structure surpasses the giant overhead scoreboard at Cowboys Stadium in Texas. The 332-and-a-half-ton behemoth took four months to build and was created by combining 158 panels, illuminated by nine million LED lamps.

Naturally, the first thing they did was play video games on it. Check it out:

Photo: AP

The screen will formally go into action at the track’s first NASCAR event of the season on May 21.

