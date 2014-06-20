Tiny Detail In New Charlotte Hornets Uniforms Hints That We're Very Close To Seeing Ads On NBA Jerseys

The Charlotte Hornets unveiled their new uniforms today as the team moves back to their old name and forward to a new identity.

Other than the funky number font (something that all teams do now with new uniforms) and the logo on the shorts that looks like a Longhorn from afar, the design is pretty sharp.

But upon closer inspection, other than changing the name and the design, the new uniforms made a small change that is actually quite huge for the NBA.

Do you see it?

Let’s take a closer look.

There is no NBA logo. Here is the new jersey next to Charlotte’s old jersey.

This was not just a production oversight or an effort to keep a clean look for the uniform unveiling. The uniforms still have the logo. But now it is on the back, just below the neckline.

The most likely reason for the change is to increase the space available for ads to be placed on the jersey and to make the front look less cluttered when it happens.

The NBA originally approved ads for jerseys for the 2013-14 season, but later backpedaled. However, earlier this year, NBA commissioner Adam Silver called ads on uniforms “inevitable.“

The Hornets uniforms don’t mean we will see ads next season. But it does suggest that we are a lot closer to it happening.

