Goldman Sachs' Gender Discrimination Lawsuits: 1 Woman Down, 3 To Go

Goldman Sachs is done with the “mummy Track” lawsuit launched against it by Charlotte Hanna in March.It’s not clear whether the case was settled or not, just that it was “dismissed” by the judge.



UPDATE from Hanna’s lawyer: The matter was not dismissed by the Court as alleged in the Reuters article and as you seem to have picked-up. The parties (Ms. Hanna and Goldman) voluntarily agreed in a stipulation to dismiss the matter – which the court “so-ordered.” In other words, the case was amicably resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties.

Of course it still has a much larger gender discrimination lawsuit to fight – the one launched against the firm by three woman with a seemingly solid case.

