A 13 Year Singer Was Told To Perform At Rupert Murdoch's Wedding For Free To Get 'Good Press'

Another fascinating allegation in the UK’s Leveson Inquiry here.



Charlotte Church, a teenage singing sensation who went on to become prime tabloid material in the UK, told the inquiry into UK tabloid coverage that, age 13, she was given the option of singing during Rupert Murdoch’s wedding on his yacht in New York either for £100,000 ($155,000) or for good publicity from Murdoch’s newspapers.

She chose the latter on advise from her management.

Could you get more mafia-esque? News Corp has denied the allegations.

(via The Guardian)

WATCH:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.