The Charlotte Bobcats Are Seriously Thinking About Giving Up The #2 Pick In The NBA Draft

When the Charlotte Bobcats lost the NBA Draft and the chance to land Anthony Davis earlier this month, their rebuilding plans were thrown out the window.Management and new head coach Mike Dunlap aren’t sold on Thomas Robinson, Bradley Beal, Michael Kidd Gilchrist or Harrison Barnes at the #2 pick. And now ESPN is reporting that general manager Rich Cho is exploring all trade options, with the intent of getting at least two first round picks in exchange for the No. 2 selection.



The Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 4 and No. 24), Portland Trail Blazers (No. 6 and No. 11) Houston Rockets (No. 14 and 16) and Boston Celtics (No. 21 and No. 22) all have two first round picks.

Among those options, the Cavaliers seem the most likely team to trade up to No. 2 — and if the Bobcats consider the quartet of Robinson, Beal, Kidd-Gilchrist and Barnes equal players, then the team would be well served to make the trade.

In a relatively weak draft, though, the Bobcats shouldn’t expect much out of a late first round pick. But for a team with a history of bad draft selections, a trade down could minimize the pressure on Michael Jordan.

UPDATE: Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that Minnesota has agreed to trade the No. 18 pick in the draft to Houston for Chase Budinger, giving the Rockets the No. 14, 16 and 18 picks.

The Rockets could be a favourite now to pull a deal with a team in the top five and move up the draft board.

